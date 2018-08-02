Pope Francis accepts Archbishop Philip Wilson’s resignation

Pope Francis has accepted Archbishop Philip Wilson of Adelaide’s resignation.
In May this year Wilson was convicted of covering up the sexual abuse of minors in the 1970s. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, August 2nd, 2018
