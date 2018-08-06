‘Crazy’ response to Whangārei homeless centre

I remember at a very young age the constant urging of my parents to always say “thank you” in response to any kindness or friendly words shared in my direction. For many years, I saw this advice from my parents as simply good manners and what people were supposed to do. In my mid-teen years, Read more
The Church cannot “hide” from the story of Fr Magnus Murray, one of Dunedin’s top Catholics says. But nor can all Catholics be tarnished by the actions of one man, Monsignor John Harrison, (pictured), of the Catholic Diocese of Dunedin, says. “It actually reflects on the rest of us and everyone gets tarred, and yet Read more