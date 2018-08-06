  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

‘Crazy’ response to Whangārei homeless centre

Monday, August 6th, 2018

Show people a way they can help the homeless and they’ll do it in a heartbeat.

That’s the heartening discovery community workers have made as they set up Whangārei’s first-day centre for people with nowhere to call home. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: