Lutheran-Catholic unity: important phase concluded

Lutheran-Catholic unity may have taken a step forward recently. The Lutheran-Roman Catholic Study Commission on Unity says completed an important ecumenical dialogue phase at a recent meeting.

The meeting focused on baptism and growth in communion and built on earlier ecumenical dialogues.

These concentrated on baptism, justification, Eucharist, ministry and apostolicity of the church.

In doing so, it looked at what kind of ecclesial communion arises from shared understanding of Catholics and Lutherans on baptism.

