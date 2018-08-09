Workshops about disability and participation – everyone has a role to play

People with disabilities want to be treated as people first – rather than by being defined by impairment and everyone has a role to play in helping bring that to fruition.

That was the message from the 2018 Social Justice Week Workshop held last Saturday at St Thomas More Parish Church in Mt. Maunganui.

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand and the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton facilitated the workshop to highlight the challenges faced by people with disabilities and to foster greater awareness and inclusion.

Imagine Better, an organisation which supports people with disabilities was also a key contributor to the workshop.

It was the first of five planned workshops.

The others will take place in Taupo, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Wellington during August.

They are part of the preparation or this year’ s Social Just Week.

Each year the Catholic Bishops of New Zealand set aside a week in September for Social Justice Week, inviting New Zealanders to reflect and take action on a current social justice issue.

This year, the 9th to the 15th of September, Caritas Aotearoa New Zeland will focus on disability and participation.

It will ask people to respond to the question “How can we encourage more enabling communities, affirming that everyone has a part to play in our society?”

Further Workshops

Saturday, August 11th, 10am-3pm at St Patrick’s Catholic Church Hall, 88 Acacia Bay Rd, Nukuhau, Taupo.

Sunday, August 12th, 11.30am-5pm, at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church Hall, 494 Grey St, Hamilton.

Saturday, August 18th, 10 am – 3 pm, St Francis Xavier School Hall, 69 Main Rd, Tawa.

Saturday, August 25th, The Palmerston North Diocesan Centre, 33 Amesbury St, Palmerston North.

Entry to the workshops is free, a koha would be appreciated, lunch is included, and all are welcome! NZSL interpreters will be available.

For further information click here

Source

Supplied: Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand

caritas.org.nz

Image: caritas.org.nz

News category: New Zealand.