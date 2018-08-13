  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Mass for people affected by separation and divorce

Monday, August 13th, 2018

Cardinal Dew was a great delight to see so many people at a Mass last Thursdayat St Joseph’s Church, Mt Victoria, Wellington for those affected by separation and divorce.

He said It was a “very positive time for all of us, and so good to see the sense of community which developed with being together.” Read more on Facebook

