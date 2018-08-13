Why they go to church and why they don’t

Why do some people go to church and others stay away?
A new Pew Research Center study offers a survey of 4,729 Americans telling us precisely why they do (or don’t) attend religious services. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Monday, August 13th, 2018
Why do some people go to church and others stay away?
A new Pew Research Center study offers a survey of 4,729 Americans telling us precisely why they do (or don’t) attend religious services. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
50 year old encyclical lets cat out of the bag · August 14, 2018
Cardinal Dew to address conference in Ireland on the future of parishes · August 13, 2018
Cardinal Dew to address conference in Ireland on the future of parishes · August 13, 2018
50 year old encyclical lets cat out of the bag · August 13, 2018
Cardinal Dew to address conference in Ireland on the future of parishes · August 13, 2018