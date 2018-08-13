  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Irish Bishops’ marriage counselling agency will help same sex couples

Monday, August 13th, 2018

The Irish Bishops’ marriage counselling agency, will offer its services to same-sex couples in compliance with the law.

Bishop Denis Nulty said the agency, Accord, has been supporting sacramental marriage for more than 50 years.

He says “our counsellors accompany anyone who comes, with respect, compassion and sensitivity”. Read more

