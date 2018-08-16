The Catholic Institute have put together a promotional video

The Catholic Institute (TCI) has put together a promotional video with students discussing their experience of studying at TCI, proving a uniquely Māori and Pasifika view of their time at the Institute.

TCI offers qualifications to those who minister and lead in parish communities, chaplaincies and Catholic organisations or who teach in Catholic schools.

TCI Director, Gerald Scanlan says “it is important to us that our students reflect the rich diversity in New Zealand’s Catholic faith community. It is particularly important that Māori and Pasifika students feel welcome at TCI and encouraged to commit to and succeed in gaining qualifications in Christian Ministry or Religious Education.”

The video in which three students discuss their experience of studying at TCI, offers a message specifically to those in Māori and Pasifika communities.

“We’d like people to share this video with their community groups, in their parishes, youth groups and family. It’s just over five minutes and is suitable to share online,” says Scanlan.

Click here to see the video

Supplied: Amanda Gregan New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Conference

