Celebrity chef priest and Martin Bosley will be sharing a plate

A priest, celebrity chef, martial arts instructor, break-dancer, award-winning author, radio and tv show host, Father Leo Patalinghug, is a multi-talented man with a unique message. And it all centres around food and God’s love.

Patalinghug will be sharing this message, complete with a live cooking demonstration at the Family Banquet conference organised by the Centre for Marriage and Family (CMF) in Wellington this November.

New Zealand celebrity chef Martin Bosley will also be presenting at the event sharing about his ‘Gate to Plate’ voluntary culinary work mentoring prisoners.

Father Leo’s ministry Plating Grace is about bringing families back to the dinner table through preparing and sharing a meal together and in doing so strengthening family bonds.

He hosts a weekly TV show called Savouring Our Faith on the Catholic Channel EWTN.

Leo who was born in the Philippines and raised in the United States lives in a consecrated community called Voluntas Dei (The Will of God).

Plating Grace is an international apostolate to help strengthen families and relationships through God’s gift of the family meal.

Leo says, “We believe in the power of food to do good – for all people, no matter their background – as food is the common denominator that can bridge people and culture.”

While he’s always happy to show people how to cook, he’s coming to New Zealand to share the reason ‘Why we cook.’ “From a spiritual point of view, we recognize how all religions have ‘feast days!’.

For Christians, we learn why Jesus invites us to be servants at the table and even reveals himself as bread and wine.

The Family Banquet will be held on Saturday, November 10 starting with a Mass from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Fatima Church, 169 Main Rd in Tawa which is near Wellington.

This will be followed by Conference presentations from 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m at the St. Christopher’s Anglican Church, 167 Main Rd. Tawa.

