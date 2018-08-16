Duterte wants to give bishops a swift kick

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has once again broken his promise to refrain from criticising the Catholic Church.

During the launching of an entrepreneurship alliance in Malacañang on Tuesday, Duterte reiterated that he has his own concept of God.

He then asked whether there was a bishop in the audience composed of business leaders, politicians and diplomats.

“Is there any bishop here? I want to kick your a**… and the priest,” the president said.

Duterte then repeated allegations he made against the Church on other occasions.

He reiterated that he and his classmates were molested by an American priest in Ateneo de Davao.

And he accused the church of failing to account for the money it collected from the public.

Duterte then mocked the Church’s veneration of saints.

He singled out St. Isidore, the patron of farmers who is very popular in provinces that rely on agriculture.

Duterte then claimed that he is no longer a Catholic and he is considering joining another Christian sect.

He then joked about religious leaders who have accumulated wealth.

“When I get out of office, I will talk about you every day… I will end up a pastor and also buy my own plane,” the president said.

He also repeated his joke about establishing his own religious group Iglesia ni Rodrigo.

“Iglesia ni Rodrigo does not limit anything. Do not believe in hell. If you die you will be a piece of carcass,” Duterte said.

After a 30-minute meeting on July 9 between Duterte and the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, the president had promised to stop attacking the Church.

Despite his anti-Catholic diatribes, the president remains hugely popular in the Philippines, with the latest poll showing his approval rating at 88 percent.

