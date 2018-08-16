  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Ruling legalising gay marriage upsets Costa Rica’s bishops

Thursday, August 16th, 2018

A ruling legalising gay marriage by the Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica’s Supreme Court has upset the country’s Catholic bishops.

“In a democratic and pluralistic society like ours, legal recognition can be given to persons of the same sex that live together,” the bishops said. However, they continued, it would be “unjust if such recognition would claim to equate same-sex unions with marriage.” Read more

