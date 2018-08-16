  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Nearly a million euros seized from French congregation

Thursday, August 16th, 2018

Almost a million euros has been seized from a French congregation.

Prosecutors in France have charged the legal body managing the Missionary Workers of the Immaculate congregation with underpaying employees and has ordered 950,000 euros to be seized from its bank accounts. Read more

