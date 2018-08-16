  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Pennsylvania report reveals harrowing abuse record

Thursday, August 16th, 2018

A Pennsylvania report a grand jury issued this week shows the Church hid allegations of sex abuse of minors and brushed victims aside.

More than 300 priests were linked to abuse claims and over 1,000 victims were identified, said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a news conference following the report’s release. Read more

