  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Religion-free church lifts your spirits

Thursday, August 16th, 2018

Congregational meet-ups without the worship can boost wellbeing in the same way as going to church or attending other religious groups, a new study suggests.

Whether at the temple, church or mosque, worshipping together has long been linked to better mental and physical health. Read more 

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,