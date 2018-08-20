Bias -We are hardwired to delude ourselves

I am trying to rid myself of some measure of my present bias, which is the tendency people have, when considering a trade-off between two future moments, to more heavily weight the one closer to the present: Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Monday, August 20th, 2018
I am trying to rid myself of some measure of my present bias, which is the tendency people have, when considering a trade-off between two future moments, to more heavily weight the one closer to the present: Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Tags: brain, psychology
50 year old encyclical lets cat out of the bag · August 20, 2018
50 year old encyclical lets cat out of the bag · August 20, 2018
50 year old encyclical lets cat out of the bag · August 20, 2018
50 year old encyclical lets cat out of the bag · August 20, 2018
50 year old encyclical lets cat out of the bag · August 20, 2018