Franciscan brother’s hunger strike highlights conditions in Brazil

Franciscan Brother Sergio Gorgen and five of his Brazilian compatriots, have been on a hunger strike since the end of July to highlight the deteriorating conditions many Brazilians have to live with.

The hunger strikers are denouncing the social policies adopted by the current administration and the country’s court system.

They say the system is not obeying the Brazilian Constitution, which is resulting in increased violence, unemployment and hunger. Read more

