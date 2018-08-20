Mormon church leader asks everyone to stop using “Mormon”

The Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson says he wants people to stop using “Mormon” or “LDS” instead of “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints”.

Nelson says the “Lord has impressed upon my mind the importance of the name he has revealed for his church.”

The full name, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” was given by revelation from God to founder Joseph Smith in 1838, according to the faith’s beliefs. Read more

