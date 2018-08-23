Cardinal Ribat leads church leaders on Bougainville fact finding mission

Church leaders from Papua New Guinea led by Cardinal John Ribat the Archbishop of Port Moresby arrived in Buka on Tuesday.

They were on a fact-finding mission to the Autonomous Region of Bougainville ahead of next year’s planned vote on possible independence.

The aim of the mission was to understand the role churches could play in a peaceful and credible referendum on Bougainville.

They were officially welcomed by Bishop Abraham Toroiod the United Church.

Toroid the party and wished them a successful outcome for their visit.

In his response, Ribat said that his team were happy to visit and get to educated on the issues confronting the region as it prepares for the referendum next year.

After their arrival, the team met with the Autonomous Bougainville Government’s President, Chief Dr John Momis at the Administration Conference room in Buka town.

They met several groups and individuals before they return to Port Moresby on Wednesday.

The Church leaders who accompanied the Cardinal were, Reverend Roger Joseph, General Secretary PNG Council of Churches, Bishop Rochus Tatamai, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG and Solomon Islands, Colonel Kevin Alley from the Salvation Army, Pastor Daniel Hewali Chairman AGAPE International, Bishop Denny Bray Guka, Chairman PNG Council of Churches Board, Josephine Advent Pitmur and Beatrice Tabeu from the UN Women.

The United Nations sponsored the trip.

