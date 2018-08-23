Smartphones affecting New Zealanders’ relationships

The Roman Catholic Church’s clergy sex abuse crisis has come roaring back to life as if it were the worst days of 2002, when the scandal tsunami out of Boston seemed to inundate the entire church. The shock waves this time came from substantiated sex abuse allegations that a well-known cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, a retired Read more
I’ve been teaching at Emory University for over 20 years, and every new year I begin to obsess about a question (mostly as I’m frantically trying to get my syllabus together for the new term) that’s at the center of my intellectual passion and personal livelihood: how do you convince people to study religion? For Read more
As children are put to death, Belgium’s experience shows the ‘slippery slope’ is real. One striking thing about modern Western societies is how quickly bioethical practices that would once have been shocking quickly become unremarkable. It happened with abortion, it happened with embryo selection, and now it is happening with euthanasia. Last week it emerged Read more
In the past four decades Ireland has become a different country, but you wouldn’t know it in Knock. In the small west of Ireland town that is home to the huge Marian shrine complex, it was hard to find a space on the tightly packed pews at 11am mass last week. The rows of the Read more