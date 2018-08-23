  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Smartphones affecting New Zealanders’ relationships

Thursday, August 23rd, 2018

A 2degrees survey showed 39 percent of 2200 respondents aged older than 16 believed the amount of time being spent on their smartphones was affecting the quality of their relationship.

The survey also found more than half of New Zealanders choose their phone or computer if they have to deliver bad news, but 43 percent of respondents felt guilty about this. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,