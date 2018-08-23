  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Man who stole from church leave “sorry” note

Thursday, August 23rd, 2018

A man who broke into a Connecticut church and stole about $4,000 worth of electronics apparently felt enough remorse to leave an apology note.

Members of the congregation told WVIT-TV he also left a note that said, “Pray 4 Me!! Sorry brothers. Save me,” and drew a little sad face. Continue reading

