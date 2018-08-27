  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Beatification process for St John Paul’s parents underway

Monday, August 27th, 2018

Plans to launch a beatification process for Emilia and Karol Wojtyla, the parents of Pope St John Paul II, are underway because of their contribution to his spiritual growth. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,