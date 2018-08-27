  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Bishop gives up Twitter – it was an occasion of sin

Monday, August 27th, 2018

Thomas Tobin, the Catholic bishop of Providence, Rhode Island has closed his twitter account.

He says it “has become a major distraction,” an “obstacle to my spiritual life” and “an occasion of sin for me and others.” Read more

