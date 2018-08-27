  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Irish victims of clergy abuse meet Pope

Monday, August 27th, 2018

Irish victims of clergy abuse met with Pope Francis over the weekend during his visit to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families.

His meetings met with a mixed response, with disappointment expressed by some of victims while others left heartened that he would respond to their plight. Read more

