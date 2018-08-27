  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

TVNZ ditches documentary claiming Celts were here before Māori

Monday, August 27th, 2018

TVNZ has removed a documentary that claims Celts settled in New Zealand thousands of years before the arrival of Māori from its on-demand service following a query from RNZ’s Media Watch Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

