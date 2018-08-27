  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Values that can help vulnerable youth

Monday, August 27th, 2018

At a recent Hastings District Council meeting, a councillor said kindness, empathy and compassion were among the values needed to help prevent youth suicides.

Cr Henare O’Keefe made the comments during a council committee meeting to discuss an update of a suicide prevention plan written by the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board. Read more

