Coca-Cola is used in religious ceremonies in this church

The “Coca-Cola Church,” which is really called St. John the Baptist, sits in the heart of San Juan Chamula in Chiapas.

As Dan Bobkoff reports in Business Insider's new podcast, "Household Name," the church service mixes Catholicism with a local religion, and it's said that parishioners at the church believe that burping purges evil from the soul. And, well, Coke makes you burp.

