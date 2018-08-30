  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Mission Concert close to sold out in 7 days

Thursday, August 30th, 2018

The Mission Concert is close to a full house just seven days after announcing Phil Collins as its top billing.

Promoters said the tickets have all sold bar a “small allocation” of extra tickets that will go on sale next week. continue reading

