Pope Francis says Irish trip was a mixture of joy and sorrow

Thursday, August 30th, 2018

Pope Francis says his trip to the World Meeting of Families in Ireland was a mixed bag of joy and sorrow.

He came face to face with the joy exuded by families of all ages who turned out for the papal events, as well as the pain of those impacted by the abuses perpetrated by the Catholic Church in the country. Read more

