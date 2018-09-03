Ampleforth College’s lay leadership includes female principal

Ampleforth College has appointed its first female principal, Deirdre Rowe, to lead the school.

Ampleforth’s trustees say the leadership of the independent boarding school should revert to a lay-person.

It said Ms Rowe, who takes over from current Headmaster, Fr Wulstan Peterburs, will balance academic standards with pastoral care and will focus on ensuring that the pupils are educated and empowered so that they know how to safeguard themselves. Read more

