I’m an atheist — here’s why I go to church

Monday, September 3rd, 2018

After assiduously avoiding religion during my teenage years, I accidentally attended a Roman Catholic service one afternoon about four years ago says Sophia Mitrokostas.

I had missed my bus and ducked into a church to escape a downpour. An hour later, I emerged a convert to going to church, if not to God. Read more

