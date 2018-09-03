Archbishop Chaput wants pope to cancel youth synod

American Archbishop Charles Chaput is asking Pope Francis to cancel the youth synod set for this October.

The synod will gather bishops from around the world to discuss matters about “young people, the faith and vocational discernment.”

“I have written the Holy Father and called on him to cancel the upcoming synod on young people.

“Right now, the bishops would have absolutely no credibility in addressing this topic,” Chaput says. Read more

