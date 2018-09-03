Hato Pāora old boy appointed college principal

Dr Nathan Matthews has been appointed the new principal of Hato Pāora College, the Catholic Māori boarding school for boys near Feilding.

He is an old boy of the school and his son Caleb is the school’s head boy this year.

Matthews will be formally welcomed next month but he doesn’t start until 1 October.

Sean Bristow has been acting principal this year following the departure of Debra Marshall-Lobb.

Matthews completed his undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Māori Studies in Te Tumu, at the University of Otago, completing his PhD in 2006.

He also taught te reo Māori and Māori performing arts in Te Tumu for a number of years.

In 2009 he moved to Massey University to take up the role of Māori doctoral studies coordinator.

Matthews was the founding principal of a partnership school in Whangarei, Te Kura Hourua o Whangarei Terenga Paraoa.

Most recently he has been at the school of indigenous graduate studies at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, in Whakatane.

His PhD thesis, He kura Māori, he kurahahi, he Kura katorika, he Kura motuhake mo te iwi.’ Hato Pāora College : a model of Māori Catholic education, examines the Society of Mary’s establishment of Hato Pāora College, Feilding, as an example of a Māori Catholic secondary boarding school.

Board of trustees chairwoman Chelsea Grootveld said Matthews strong vision and resolute commitment to uphold the integrity, traditions and values of Hato Pāora College were fundamental in his appointment.

“We are delighted to know the school’s future will be in great hands and our young men and future young Māori leaders will be guided and nurtured by such an outstanding Māori and academic leader.”

Hato Pāora has a role of about 130 students.

