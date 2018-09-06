  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Churches turn to political barrow pushing to stay relevant

Thursday, September 6th, 2018

Karl de Fresne provides examples of statements that strike him as evidence of the mainstream churches desperately searching for relevance in an increasingly secular world, and of deluding themselves that they will find it by pushing fashionable political barrows. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,