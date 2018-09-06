Seagulls outnumber doves in Rome

The seagull population in Rome has grown in recent years to the tens of thousands, according to some experts.

Their physical dimension has grown, too, as they gorge on the smorgasbord of trash, snack on handouts from complicit tourists and snatch sandwiches from unsuspecting pedestrians.

A species with a taste for pigeons, bats, starlings and sometimes other seagulls, the Larus Michahellis protects its territory like a local heavy. Continue reading

News category: Odd Spot.