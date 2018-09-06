Survey finds Pope’s sex abuse response better than Church’s

The results of last month’s survey asking for opinions on a wide range of topics about the Catholic Church and social issues have been released by the Saint Leo University Polling Institute.

One question asked about Pope Francis and the Church’s handling of sexual abuse cases.

The survey found 64 percent view the Pope favourably. That number was at 68 percent when the same survey was conducted in May.

The approval rating of how he handles cases of sexual abuse stands at 46.5 percent, up two points from the May results. The poll was taken before the recent Pennsylvania church abuse scandal. Read more

