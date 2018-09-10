Archbishop of Paris sets pastoral priorities including lay people

The Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit has set new pastoral priorities for the coming year that include lay people for the coming year.

Aupetit has called for a study into the possibility of housing families and lay people in the buildings of the Paris seminary building.

Sharing meals and time for communal prayer, “seminarians will therefore be able to meet the people for whose pastoral care he will later be responsible,” Aupetit says. Read more

