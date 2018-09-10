Catholic business executive organisation suspends Holy See tithe

A Catholic business executive organisation says it is “placing its annual donation to the Holy See in escrow until it has had questions of financial accountability clarified.

“We certainly pledge our continued devotion to Holy Mother Church, and recognise the tithe has been an important commitment of Legatus since our founding,” a letter sent to Legatus members last week from Chairman and CEO Thomas Monaghan says.

“However, in light of recent revelations and questions, we believe it appropriate to respectfully request clarification regarding the specific use of these funds.”

The revelations refer to the sexual abuse and its cover-up by some Catholic bishops that have recently come to light.

Legatus has over 80 chapters throughout the United States and Canada. The group’s tithe to the Holy See this year would have been about $820,000, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Monaghan’s letter also praises Cardinal Daniel DiNardo’s leadership.

DiNardo, who is president of the US bishops’ conference, has called for a timely and thorough investigation into questions surrounding the failings of Church leaders.

Monaghan says Legatus members are also questioning the organisation’s annual tithe to the Holy See, “specifically pertaining to how it is being used, and what financial accountability exists within the Vatican for such charitable contributions.

“The Board has begun a dialogue along these lines, and in the meantime has decided to place the Holy See annual tithe in escrow, pending further determination.”

Monaghan has asked members of Legatus to “pray for healing and clarity during this troubled time: for our Church, for all victims of abuse and injustice, and for our clergy.”

Source

News category: World.