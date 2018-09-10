  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Kiwi churches pray for the media

Monday, September 10th, 2018

Just under 1,000 churches offered a prayer for the people working in media at their services last Sunday.

It’s an initiative organised by the Christian Broadcasting Association, an organisation that creates Christian-themed content for secular media – largely for talk radio stations like Newstalk ZB and RadioLIVE.

The Media Prayer Day initiative has been endorsed by the leaders of 20 major denominations. Continue reading

