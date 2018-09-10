NZ Catholic Bishops express support for Pope Francis

On Friday the New Zealand Catholic Bishops wrote to Pope Francis to encourage and support the Holy Father.

President of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference, Bishop Patrick Dunn, wrote:

“Our priests and our people, and we ourselves, appreciate greatly all that you are doing to highlight the Joy of the Gospel.

“We are grateful for your call to us to live holy lives and to follow the example of “the saints next door.

“We have absolute confidence that you are the one the Holy Spirit has selected to serve as the successor of St Peter at this moment in history.

“Your ministry is very much appreciated by the Church in New Zealand. We assure you of our admiration and our affection.

“You are foremost in our daily prayers as we strive to be more open and committed in our journey of renewed conversion.”

Last month the New Zealand Catholic Bishops welcomed the Letter the People of God from Pope Francis asking forgiveness for the sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults perpetrated by clergy and consecrated persons.

They took the opportunity to repeat their own apology and to explain measures the Catholic Church in New Zealand has put in place to ensure the safety of children and vulnerable adults.

Supplied: Amanda Gregan

