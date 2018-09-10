  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Ancient statue repainted with colours that “seemed right”

Monday, September 10th, 2018

St. Anne, the patron saint of the village of Rañadorio in northwestern Spain, has fuchsia lips, black eyeliner and a bright dress. The Virgin Mary has turquoise hair. Baby Jesus resembles a Playmobil figure. Have a look

