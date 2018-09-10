Ancient statue repainted with colours that “seemed right”

St. Anne, the patron saint of the village of Rañadorio in northwestern Spain, has fuchsia lips, black eyeliner and a bright dress. The Virgin Mary has turquoise hair. Baby Jesus resembles a Playmobil figure. Have a look
Monday, September 10th, 2018
