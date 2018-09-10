  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Tyburn nuns’ new community: the Tyburn monks

Monday, September 10th, 2018

The Tyburn nuns’ community extended last month when two priests became Tyburn Monks.

Colombian priests, Fr Manuel Agudelo Marin, 52, and Fr Hector Nagles Santa, 53, are the first postulants of a male branch of the order of contemplative Benedictines. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,