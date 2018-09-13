  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin to face trial

Thursday, September 13th, 2018

A French court has ordered Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, Archbishop of Lyon, to face trial in early January on charges of failing to denounce a sexually abusive priest.

The court says the trial will take place without the presence of co-defendant Vatican Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF). Read more

 

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,