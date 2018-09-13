Guam Church to mediate with victims

Lawyers in Guam, representing nearly 200 people who say they were sexually abused by representatives of the Catholic Church, are due to meet with Church officials in the next week.

The abuse is alleged to have happened over decades.

In a letter acknowledging a debt of justice, new Guam Archbishop Michael Byrnes (pictured) confirmed the Church’s plans to enter into mediation talks.

Byrnes, in a letter, says mediation is a tangible sign the Church knows “a wrong has been done.”

He described the mediation as “meaningful” and said more is needed with respect to Church investigations, processes and procedures.

