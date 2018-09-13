McDonald’s worker asked not to speak te reo Māori

A Hamilton McDonald’s worker has been told by her manager not to speak Māori in the restaurant.

The 19-year-old Māori speaker says she was shocked and saddened at the directive as she was keen to celebrate Māori Language Week.

Janine Eru-Taueki has been working at McDonald’s for six months and was told last Thursday by a shift manager that the directive stems from complaints received by customers and staff.

“I grew angry then sad,” said Eru-Taueki. Continue reading

