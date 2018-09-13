1 real sister planning to go see “The Nun”

The Nun” is a new horror flick that just scared up $53.5 million at the box office.

Taking to Twitter Salesian Sister “B” said it would be a lot of fun to go to the movie and during a creepy part just slowly stand up from a front row seat and turn around and kinda hissed at everyone.” Read more

The movie only has a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

News category: Odd Spot.