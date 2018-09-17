Bishop cleared of wrongdoing

A bishop cleared of any wrongdoing after a Pennsylvania district attorney’s investigation has been harmed by speculation about him going public.

Although Bishop Kevin Rhoades has been cleared of any wrongdoing,both the district attorney and the Fort Wayne diocese lamented that unnecessary harm was done to him after a suggestion of impropriety was leaked to the press.

“After a full investigation, the Dauphin County District Attorney has determined that there is no basis to conclude that Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades ever engaged in a criminal or otherwise improper relationship with a person whom we will refer to as J.T.,” a statement by the district attorney says. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.