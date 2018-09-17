Detained migrant children numbers skyrocket

The overall number of detained migrant children in the US has exploded to the highest ever recorded.

Population levels at US federally contracted shelters for migrant children have quietly shot up more than five-fold since last summer, according to data obtained by The New York Times.

So far this month 12,800 children were being detained. There were 2,400 such children in custody in May 2017. Read more

