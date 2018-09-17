  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Catholics and Buddhists working together

Monday, September 17th, 2018

Poor and homeless people are benefiting from a collective effort made by US Catholics and Buddhists.

The Green Affordable Housing Project is uniting Catholics and Buddhists in three US cities to provide a home for poor and homeless people. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,