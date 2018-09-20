Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand supporting Philippines in Typhoon Aftermath

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand is accepting donations towards a Rapid Response Appeal to support Caritas Philippines in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut (local name: Ompong).

The typhoon swept through the Philippines this weekend with over 4.3 million people in its path.

NASSA/Caritas Philippines is responding and is carrying out assessments of the impact.

Heavy landslides, especially in the Cordillera and Nueva Vizcaya regions, have caused over 60 fatalities and many injuries. Initial assessments suggest that many houses have been damaged, with water and power having been lost in many affected areas.

The agricultural livelihood sector is believed to have been the hardest hit. Advisers in the Philippines estimate that up to four-fifths of the rice and corn crops in the agricultural district of Cagayan were damaged or destroyed from wind and rain.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Philippines today as they seek to assess the impact of Typhoon Mangkhut, “said Julianne Hickey, Director of Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We particularly remember those families and communities that have lost loved ones,”

Caritas invites New Zealanders to show solidarity with the Philippines and to donate to our General Emergency Fund. CANZ is sending assistance to Caritas Philippines for immediate response and is committed to support our relationship through long-term recovery efforts.

Donations can be made via the Caritas website:

Or by Internet banking into the Caritas account: 03-0518-0211216-00

Or by phone: 0800 22 10 22.

Supplied

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.