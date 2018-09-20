Death penalty for three top Muslim clerics

The death penalty is likely for three top Muslim clerics in Saudi Arabia.

Rights activist claim the clerics are facing charges of promoting an extremist agenda.

The clerics’ prosecution and possible execution is unusual in Saudi Arabia where religious leaders are usually seen as untouchable.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been taking strong action on dissent this year and prosecutors are now reportedly calling for the death penalty for the three alleged extremists. Read more

